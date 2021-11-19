Holiday Heritage Trail to feature local landmarks

KEYSER - Following the success of the fall Heritage Weekend in October, Mineral County Tourism will be sponsoring the Mineral County Holiday Heritage Trail next month.

Ashby’s Fort Museum, the Mineral County Historical Society Museum, Traveller’s Rest, and the Carskadon Mansion will all have their halls decked and be open for holiday visitors on Dec. 4-5.

Ashby’s Fort Museum will be holding their annual Cider & Carols on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by Ashby’s Fort to hear the Frostburg State University Chamber Singers perform a Christmas concert. Cider and hot chocolate will be provided.

Tours of the fort will be offered on Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.

The Mineral County Historical Society Museum in Keyser will be open for tours on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.

Traveller’s Rest along U.S. Route 50 near Burlington will be holding their annual Christmas Open House, along with tours. You may visit them Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Carskadon Mansion in Keyser will be open for their annual Christmas open house and tours on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free at all locations! Follow Mineral County Tourism on Facebook for updates.

For further information, reach out to executive director Ashley Rotruck at 304-790-7081.