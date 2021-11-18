Mineral County horse judging team earns honors

Special to the News Tribune

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. - Mineral County FFA members Gracie Alexander, Hailey Durst, Cora Redman, Ella Chambers and Audrey Williams recently participated in the West Virginia State FFA Horse Judging competition at WVU Reedsville Equine Facility.

Participants evaluated a variety of four-horse halter and performance classes and gave two sets of memorized oral reasons depicting their placings.

The Mineral County team placed third in the state competition.

Audrey Williams placed high individually for the team, placing third overall in the state individually. The duo of Audrey Williams and Ella Chambers lead the state individually in Oral Reasons.

In addition, the team competed in a Hippology, an equine veterinary and management knowledge contest. Hippology consists of four phases: horse judging, written examination and slide identification, ID stations and problem solving

The team placed second in the state, with Gracie Alexander leading the team placing first individually in the state .

Horse Judging is one of the numerous Career Development Events FFA members have the opportunity to participate in through FFA membership. FFA membership is open to students enrolled in agriculture education classes in Mineral County Schools.