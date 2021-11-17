Survey says: New school to be Frankfort Elementary

KEYSER - The majority of those who answered a survey about naming the new school in the Frankfort District chose Frankfort Elementary.

Mineral County superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday that 75% of students, parents and community members who responded to the survey chose Frankfort Elementary over any other suggestions.

The new school, which will consolidate Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary, and Frankfort Intermediate schools, will be built on the Frankfort High School/Frankfort Middle School campus.

Ravenscroft had told the board of education members last month that he wanted a name in place by the time the architects begin designing the school.

Tuesday, he said he would bring the name before the board for final approval at their Nov. 7 meeting.

Architects for the new school are ZMM Architects & Engineers, a firm out of Charleston which has designed educational facilities, governmental buildings and healthcare facilities for over 60 years.

The new school is projected to open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.