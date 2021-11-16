PSC to host booster clinic Thursday

KEYSER - Reed's Pharmacy will be at the Potomac State College Student Health Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon to provide booster doses for Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID vaccination.

Anyone who would like to receive a booster dose and who has already received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna can call the Student Health Center at 304-788-6913 to sign up.

It also has to have been at least six months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since your first dose of J&J in order to receive a booster.

Anyone who has not received a COVID vaccine and would like to receive one can also sign up and state which COVID vaccine you would like to receive.

Recipients must bring their insurance card, driver’s license or photo ID and vaccine card to their appointment.