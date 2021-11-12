Westernport Legion hosts Veteran's Day program at Masonic Lodge

WESTERNPORT - Guest speaker Lt. Col. Ret. Robert Breeding talked about brotherhood Thursday as Victory Post 155 American Legion observed Veteran’s Day.

“The brotherhood of the military is unique … we share a sacred bond,” he said, noting that veterans, when they entered the military, swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Breeding said every time he hears the oath, it touches his heart.

“Veterans are what make America great,” he said, paying tribute both to those who have served their country and those who currently serve.

“We sleep comfortable in our beds at night because of these men and women around the world,” he said.

The idea of brotherhood also came into play in another way during Thursday’s program, as commander Robert Wiltison noted that even though Victory Post no longer has a building of it’s own, the members of Hiram Masonic Lodge opened their doors for the post to hold it’s monthly meetings.

“We’re trying to keep the post going; we kept the charter,” Wiltison said, noting that the Masons have helped both the Legion and the Loyal Order of Redmen, whose building was destroyed by fire in August.

“It’s a community, and we’ve got to keep it that way,” Wiltison said.

Victory Post officers include Wiltison as commander; James Newlon, first vice commander; Ernest Layman, adjutant and finance officer; Jack Snyder, sergeant-at-arms; Louis Nasser, chaplain; John Mertz, judge advocate; Ray Baer, historian.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.