Scouts help with Veteran's Day program

McCOOLE - In a bit of a switch from traditional Veteran’s Day programs, the Keyser Area Veterans Association Thursday enlisted the help of some young people in paying tribute to those who have served their country.

Many of the younger participants had parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles who served their country during various times in history.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 27 not only posted the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance, but later stood before the crowded McCoole VFW and read the names of those area military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Gulf War and Desert Storm.

As each name was called, a bell sounded to signify their loss. At the conclusion, Jon Bush and Bryson Bush sounded Taps and the echo.

Guest speaker for the program was Emily Liller, winner of the VFW’s Voice of Democracy contest, who urged those present not just to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day, but to celebrate them and their service every day.

“Because of your sheer determination and bravery, we as Americans are free to continue to live our lives,” she told the veterans in the audience.

Mike Price, commander for Queen’s Point Post 6775 in McCoole, told everyone, “If you see a veteran today or any day, thank them and pray for them.”

Ken Paugh, post chaplain, gave the invocation and benediction, and Gabriel Long sang the National Anthem.

The annual Veteran’s Day program is hosted by the Keyser Area Veterans Association, which includes Queen’s Point VFW Post 6775 of McCoole, Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion of Keyser, Nancy Hanks VFW Post 3518 of Keyser, and Washington Smith American Legion Post 152 of Keyser.

