UPMC to open Children's Specialty Care Center in Cumberland

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND – To increase patient access to expert pediatric specialty care services in the western Maryland region, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is opening a new specialty care center in Cumberland.

The center will be located in the Johnson Heights medical building at 625 Kent Ave., suite 102, and will open Monday, Nov. 15.

“UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is consistently recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. UPMC Western Maryland is fortunate to bring these much-needed services to children – right here in our community,” said Michele Martz, UPMC Western Maryland president.

“This beautiful new Children's Specialty Care Center is the latest example of the benefit to our community resulting from our integration with UPMC. It is truly a unique resource for pediatric health care services in our region, and just the latest example of UPMC’s investment in improving access to care and services in our area.” UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Center Cumberland is the first-of-its-kind for the western Maryland region and will offer convenient access to highly skilled specialists so families will not have to travel out of town for care. Pediatric specialists from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh will travel to the center to provide outpatient services, including diagnostic evaluations and follow-up care. Services will include cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, and orthopaedics.

“UPMC Children’s is committed to providing easy to access, high-quality subspecialty care in our communities. The need for these services in the communities UPMC Western Maryland serves has existed for a long time, and we are proud to accommodate families in the region,” said Michael J. Comunale, executive administrator, ambulatory and physician services, UPMC Children’s.

“UPMC Children’s Specialty Care is a prime example of the unique benefits that only UPMC can provide,” Martz added. “This is the first of many more UPMC signature services to debut in our region. We are honored to care for and improve the health of our region and, this is a big step in helping our youngest community members.”

For more information, visit UPMC Children's Hospital Services in Western Maryland (chp.edu)