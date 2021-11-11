FFA conducting annual citrus fruit sale

KEYSER - Pine needles, cookies fresh out of the oven and fragrant citrus fruit - these are some of the memorable scents of Christmas.

Mineral County FFA members are now doing their part to fill the air with the tempting scent of fruit, as well as other treats associated with the holidays, as they conduct their annual citrus fruit sale.

A variety of fresh citrus, pineapples, cheesecakes and nut products are available.

The chapter conducts the sale to fund FFA member, chapter, and community service activities.

Fruit is available in 4/5 bushel (approximately 40 pounds), 2/5 bushel (approximately 20 pounds), and gift boxes.

Three types of cheesecakes and an assortment of nuts are also available.

Purchases can be completed in person through an FFA member brochure order or online at www.freshfruitorder.org/mineralcountyffa.

Curbside pickup is available Dec 11-12 at the Mineral County Technical Center from 1- 5 p.m. for the online orders and traditional delivery is available through placing an order with an FFA member.

All orders must be placed by Nov. 17.

The mission of FFA is to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.