Benefit Christmas concert to go online

PIEDMONT - Piedmont Presbyterian Church will go online with its annual Lights of Love Christmas Benefit Concert Sunday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m.

Because of health concerns, the concert will be premiered at its traditional time, but will be shared online at http://www.piedmontpresby.org instead of in the sanctuary. It will be archived for later viewing as well.

Many local musicians hailing from Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, and Hampshire counties will be sharing their talents. Everyone is invited to watch the concert from the comfort of your own homes and enjoy an inspirational start to the Christmas season.

Donations received will benefit Toys for Joy and Warm the Children.

A tree will also be lit in honor and memory of loved ones. Donations can be sent to Piedmont Presbyterian Church at PO Box 51, Piedmont, WV 26750.