'I Dare You': 4-H members honored for accomplishments

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Mineral County 4-Hers recently recognized their best and brightest at the annual achievement night highlighting a year of service.

Top honors went to Addison Cross, Helen McCarty and Audrey Williams, who were nominated as proven leaders in their club, county and more.

“The I Dare You Leadership Award challenges emerging young leaders to become more than they imagined,” said Mineral County Extension agent Margaret Miltenberger as she recognized this year’s recipients.

She explained that the concept of the I Dare You Award was created in 1941 by William Danforth. “He dared young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of leadership and service,” she said.

“They are just really special girls,” said Miltenberger of the high school juniors who each have held leadership roles in their 4-H clubs.

Cross has been active with the Pony Express 4-H Club for eight years.

“Addi has had outstanding 4-H project work each year. She has participated in the Tri-County Horse Show for several years. She has shown horses at the county fair and the West Virginia State Fair, successfully winning many first place ribbons and championships,” said Miltenberger.

“Horses are her passion,” she added, noting the Cross began her love of horses with her 4-H Club and recently she was selected for the Mustang Makeover Challenge.

Williams has been a Klover Krusaders 4-H member for nine years. During this time she has attended county 4-H camp where she was chief of her tribe. She is an active teen leader and as a 4-H Health Ambassador taught classes for 4-H, sixth grade camp and school groups.

“Audrey has attended state 4-H Alpha Camp at Jackson’s Mill and most recently Mineral County’s Teen Leader weekend at the Mill,” said Miltenberger. ”Her passion has been raising and showing market hogs, sheep and goats at the Mineral County Fair and the W.Va. State Fair.”

McCarty has also been a member of Klover Krusaders 4-H club for nine years. She was named Spirit of Camp and was chief of her tribe at county camp.

Praising McCarty’s teaching skills, Miltenberger shared how she too volunteered as a 4-H Health Ambassador.

An active 4-H Teen Leader, she too is involved at the state level with State 4-H Alpha Camp and teen leader weekend at the Mill.

“She has enjoyed showing goats at the Mineral County Fair and dairy cattle at the West Virginia Dairy Show at Jackson’s Mill,” added Miltenberger.

“4-H allows you to find your passion, what you really enjoy,” said Miltenberger.

“You are good, but I dare you to be better,” concluded Miltenberger, presenting this year’s recipients a copy of the book by Danforth.

A quote from the book says, “You have a four-fold life to live: a body, brain, a heart and a soul – these are your living tools. To use and develop them is not a task. It is a golden opportunity.”

Also recognized but not on hand for this year’s recognition were the 2020 I Dare You recipients Katie Miltenberger and Allison Robinette.

Miltenberger is a 10-year member of the Denim and Dirt 4-H Club. She too was a teen leader and 4-H Health Ambassador. She volunteered with the STEM Festival and attended the WVU 4-H STEM camp in Morgantown and state dance, teen leader and Alpha I at Jackson’s Mill.

She represented Mineral County 4-H at West Virginia Conservation Camp, Citizenship Washington Focus and was a member of the State 4-H Teen Council.

Active with the Klover Krusaders 4-H club for nine years, Robinette participated in club service projects, fundraising and activities. She held leadership roles and also taught classes as a health ambassador.

“Allie has been most active and dedicated to her livestock projects, earning grand champion market hog and feeder steer,” concluded Miltenberger.