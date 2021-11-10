PSC Jazz Band to perform free concert

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Potomac State College/Community Jazz Ensemble will present a big band jazz concert on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College of West Virginia University.

The band will perform a variety of big band jazz styles featuring arrangements by Nestico, Tomaro, Les Hooper, and Eric Richards. Featured will be many of the band’s outstanding soloists, as well as vocalist Beau Hartman.

The Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Fred Kesner, rehearses weekly at the college and is composed of the area’s finest jazz musicians. Saxophone section members are Richard Frush, Roger Henry, Bill Green, Ed Cameron, and Mike Pfaff. The trumpet section consists of Jon Bush, Aaron Nesselroade, Bill AuMiller, and Joey Orr. Playing trombone are Will Nose, Lynn Zeller, Rick Milne, Dan Moreland, and Herb Lambert. The rhythm section is composed of Tom Harrison (piano), Jim Roderick (bass), and Bart Lay (drum set).

The concert is free and the public is encouraged to attend and support the live performance of jazz and big band music in our community.