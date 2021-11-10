Fountain Primary to hold shoe fund raiser Saturday

KEYSER – Fountain Primary School wants your gently worn used shoes for a school-wide fundraiser.

The school is conducting the shoe drive fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 14. At that time anyone can bring gently worn used or new shows to Keyser Fox’s Pizza Den and drop them off.

Fountain School will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

"We are excited about our shoe drive, We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us,” said a spokesperson for the school. “By doing so, we raise money for Fountain Primary School, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Fountain Primary School, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.