Annual float raises thousands for cancer patients

KEYSER - Since its inception in 2018, the annual Stray Cat Alumni Float for a Cure event has raised more than $6,300 to support the Patient Assistance Fund at UPMC Western Maryland's Schwab Family Cancer Center.

The fund benefits area cancer patients experiencing financial hardship while fighting a life-threatening illness.

The third annual Stray Cat Alumni Float for a Cure took place in July 2021, sponsored by the Keyser Moose Lodge 662, as well as Coldwell Banker Hometown Realty and Mr. and Mrs. Skip Hackworth.

Donations totaling $2,100 were received from float participants and patrons.

The idea for an annual float originated following the passing of Artie Hartman, owner and founder of the former Stray Cat Cafe in Keyser. He lost his battle with colorectal cancer in 2016.

The local eatery and sports pub was open for over 30 years and closed after Hartman passed away. The event pays tribute to special friends and patrons who frequented the café, some who personally battled cancer.

Organizers would like to extend their thanks to the Orioles Club staff for selling decals; Sue and Allen Biddle, who hosted refreshments for floaters; and members of the Keyser community and surrounding area for their continued support. They look forward to seeing everyone next year for the fourth annual float!

For more information regarding the WMHS Schwab Family Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund, contact the WMHS Foundation at cosgrovesr@upmc.edu or 240-964-8051.