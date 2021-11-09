Veteran's Day is Thursday: Here's what's going on

KEYSER - Veterans’ Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and many area veterans’ organizations are planning programs and ways to honor our local veterans.

The annual Veteran’s Day program hosted by the Keyser Area Veterans Associations alternates between the American Legion, and Keyser and MCCoole VFWs. This year it is being hosted by the McCoole VFW and will he held as normal on the 11th month, 11th day, and at the 11th hour.

Anyone wishing to attend the ceremony is encouraged to stop by the VFW in McCoole. The traditional roll call will be read and this year area youths will be participating in the program.

The Westernport American Legion Victory Post 155 will also have a Veterans Day program Thursday. Because the Legion building is closed, the program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Hiram Lodge beside the post office on Main Street.

Masks will be available for those who need one.

Veterans will also have several opportunities to get some good food on Thursday.

Keyser Moose Lodge 662 will be having all-day special rates for veterans that day, and will be serving ham sandwiches and soup beans.

Shirts were also ordered for veterans and will be available at the Moose Lodge.

In Fort Ashby, the Fort Ashby Lions Club and Auxiliary will be serving a Veteran’s Day dinner from 2-5 p.m. The dinner is free for all veterans and $7 for guests.

American Legion Boyce Houser Post 41 has placed flags on the streets of Keyser as they do for every patriotic holiday, and will also be doing their annual Veterans’ Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 13, at noon in downtown Keyser. The line up will begin at 11 a.m.

The parade lineup is as follows:

Mineral County Sheriff's Deputy Car

Newton Street - A

Boy Scout Troop 76 - Romney - Color Guard

Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion

Grand Marshall - USMC Vietnam War Veteran Ralph Hamilton

Cub Scout Pack 32 - Romney

Girl Scout Troop 9076 - Romney

Honored WW2 Veteran - Sgt. Clifton E. Brooks family float

Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion

Civil Air Patrol

Tri-Towns/Piedmont VFD

Newton Street - B

Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club

Eddie Orndorff - '33 Chevy Car

Buddy Leatherman - '41 Ford Pickup

Mark Radcliffe - 1970 Cadillac convertible

Roger Mellon - 1957 Chevy Bel Air

Mineral County Commissioner Jerry Whisner

Tiny Miss Autumn on the Dry Fork 2021 Lilyana Davis

New Creek VFD

Newton Street - C

Ron Sowers Horse and Wagon

US Army Veteran Tim Martin

Cub Scout Pack 27 - Keyser

KHS Key Club / Student Council on 1 vehicle/float

Desert Storm Veteran Dana Brown

Girl Scout Troop 40507 - Keyser - walking

Girl Scout Troop 14125

Hogs and Patriots Foundation

Agricolae 4-H Club

Burlington VFD

Ward Avenue - (Main to Water)

Keyser Police Chief Paul Sabin

WW2 Jeep - V. Alan Riley

Mineral County Sheriff Buddy Ellifritz

Magistrate Pat Amoroso

Bloomington VFD

Ward Avenue - (Main to Mineral)

Clerk of the County Commission Lauren Ellifritz

Delegate Gary Howell

Delegate Ruth Rowan

Precision Welding and Fabrication

Westernport VFD

South Main Street (from Newton to Carskadon)

Nancy Hanks Post #3518 VFW Keyser

Keyser Bobcat Travel Baseball Team

Keyser Moose Veterans Bob Dorsey and Jennings Sitckley - Sue Biddle - 2009 Ford Mustang convertible

Us Army Veteran Tim Martin

Cub Scout Pack 69 / Fort Ashby

Ft Ashby VFD

Virginia Street - (Main to Mineral)

Queens Point Memorial Post 6775

Klover Krusaders 4H Club

Democrat Executive Committee

Dawnview Nursing Home

Courrier Family

Fountain VFD

Virginia Street - (Main to Water)

Piedmont Church of God

Pastors of 3D Recovery

Burlington United Methodist Family Services

Custom Vinyl by Mama Bear

Berg Insurance

Elk Garden VFD

Chestnut Street - (Main to Water)

Piney Valley

Timbrook Ford

KHS Band

Hoovers

Meals on Wheels

Aging and Family Services

Ridgeley VFD

Chestnut Street - (Main to Mineral)

Valley Medical Transport

Marq Rice Business

RA Rentals

KHS Cheerleaders

KMS Builders Club

Burlington Ruritan

Water Street (behind filtration plant)

US Army Deuce and a half - Bosleys

John Deere Tractors - Rexrodes

Keyser EMS

McNeill's Rangers

WV Army National Guard

Keyser VFD

Pinedoro Stables

Kesner Family Horses

Several area business will also be offering special discounts and promotions for veterans. Among those participating are Sheetz, Dennys, 7-eleven, and Little Caesars.