Veteran's Day is Thursday: Here's what's going on
KEYSER - Veterans’ Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and many area veterans’ organizations are planning programs and ways to honor our local veterans.
The annual Veteran’s Day program hosted by the Keyser Area Veterans Associations alternates between the American Legion, and Keyser and MCCoole VFWs. This year it is being hosted by the McCoole VFW and will he held as normal on the 11th month, 11th day, and at the 11th hour.
Anyone wishing to attend the ceremony is encouraged to stop by the VFW in McCoole. The traditional roll call will be read and this year area youths will be participating in the program.
The Westernport American Legion Victory Post 155 will also have a Veterans Day program Thursday. Because the Legion building is closed, the program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Hiram Lodge beside the post office on Main Street.
Masks will be available for those who need one.
Veterans will also have several opportunities to get some good food on Thursday.
Keyser Moose Lodge 662 will be having all-day special rates for veterans that day, and will be serving ham sandwiches and soup beans.
Shirts were also ordered for veterans and will be available at the Moose Lodge.
In Fort Ashby, the Fort Ashby Lions Club and Auxiliary will be serving a Veteran’s Day dinner from 2-5 p.m. The dinner is free for all veterans and $7 for guests.
American Legion Boyce Houser Post 41 has placed flags on the streets of Keyser as they do for every patriotic holiday, and will also be doing their annual Veterans’ Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 13, at noon in downtown Keyser. The line up will begin at 11 a.m.
The parade lineup is as follows:
Mineral County Sheriff's Deputy Car
Newton Street - A
Boy Scout Troop 76 - Romney - Color Guard
Boyce-Houser Post 41 American Legion
Grand Marshall - USMC Vietnam War Veteran Ralph Hamilton
Cub Scout Pack 32 - Romney
Girl Scout Troop 9076 - Romney
Honored WW2 Veteran - Sgt. Clifton E. Brooks family float
Washington-Smith Post 152 American Legion
Civil Air Patrol
Tri-Towns/Piedmont VFD
Newton Street - B
Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club
Eddie Orndorff - '33 Chevy Car
Buddy Leatherman - '41 Ford Pickup
Mark Radcliffe - 1970 Cadillac convertible
Roger Mellon - 1957 Chevy Bel Air
Mineral County Commissioner Jerry Whisner
Tiny Miss Autumn on the Dry Fork 2021 Lilyana Davis
New Creek VFD
Newton Street - C
Ron Sowers Horse and Wagon
US Army Veteran Tim Martin
Cub Scout Pack 27 - Keyser
KHS Key Club / Student Council on 1 vehicle/float
Desert Storm Veteran Dana Brown
Girl Scout Troop 40507 - Keyser - walking
Girl Scout Troop 14125
Hogs and Patriots Foundation
Agricolae 4-H Club
Burlington VFD
Ward Avenue - (Main to Water)
Keyser Police Chief Paul Sabin
WW2 Jeep - V. Alan Riley
Mineral County Sheriff Buddy Ellifritz
Magistrate Pat Amoroso
Bloomington VFD
Ward Avenue - (Main to Mineral)
Clerk of the County Commission Lauren Ellifritz
Delegate Gary Howell
Delegate Ruth Rowan
Precision Welding and Fabrication
Westernport VFD
South Main Street (from Newton to Carskadon)
Nancy Hanks Post #3518 VFW Keyser
Keyser Bobcat Travel Baseball Team
Keyser Moose Veterans Bob Dorsey and Jennings Sitckley - Sue Biddle - 2009 Ford Mustang convertible
Us Army Veteran Tim Martin
Cub Scout Pack 69 / Fort Ashby
Ft Ashby VFD
Virginia Street - (Main to Mineral)
Queens Point Memorial Post 6775
Klover Krusaders 4H Club
Democrat Executive Committee
Dawnview Nursing Home
Courrier Family
Fountain VFD
Virginia Street - (Main to Water)
Piedmont Church of God
Pastors of 3D Recovery
Burlington United Methodist Family Services
Custom Vinyl by Mama Bear
Berg Insurance
Elk Garden VFD
Chestnut Street - (Main to Water)
Piney Valley
Timbrook Ford
KHS Band
Hoovers
Meals on Wheels
Aging and Family Services
Ridgeley VFD
Chestnut Street - (Main to Mineral)
Valley Medical Transport
Marq Rice Business
RA Rentals
KHS Cheerleaders
KMS Builders Club
Burlington Ruritan
Water Street (behind filtration plant)
US Army Deuce and a half - Bosleys
John Deere Tractors - Rexrodes
Keyser EMS
McNeill's Rangers
WV Army National Guard
Keyser VFD
Pinedoro Stables
Kesner Family Horses
Several area business will also be offering special discounts and promotions for veterans. Among those participating are Sheetz, Dennys, 7-eleven, and Little Caesars.