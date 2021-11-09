Rawlings woman dies following 3-vehicle accident

RAWLINGS - A Rawlings woman has died following a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 220 McMullen Highway Monday afternoon.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded the the 4:40 p.m. call for a vehicle accident, along with numerous volunteer fire and rescue departments and Allegany Department of Emergency Services.

Upon arrival, units found that a semi-tractor trailer was involved in a motor vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle and a pick-up truck.

The passenger in the car, Martha L. Armstrong, 95, of Rawlings, was severely injured and life flighted by Trooper 5 to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, Robert K. Armstrong, 68, of Rawlings, was transported by ambulance to UMPC Western Maryland for the treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the semi tractor trailer, Eric J. Augustine, 38, of Confluence, Pennsylvania, was also transported from the scene by ambulance to UMPC for the treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the pick-up, Alicia D. Aldridge, 30, of Ft. Ashby, was transported to WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

Route 220 remained closed for about four hours while the Cumberland City Police Crash Team investigated, assisted by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

The following agencies also responded to the scene: Maryland State Police Aviation, Potomac Fire Company No. 2 of Westernport, Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, Tri-Towns EMS, New Creek EMS, Keyser EMS, Cresaptown EMS, Maryland State Highway Administration, and The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

The accident remains under investigation, and any direct witnesses to the collision that didn’t already give their information to law enforcement at the scene are requested to contact the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office or Cumberland City Police Crash Teams at 301-777-5959 or 301-777-1600.