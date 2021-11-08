Ridgeley seeking input on new Town Hall

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Looking to break ground this spring on their new town hall, the Ridgeley mayor and council are going back to the drawing board as they seek input for the new construction.

“Financially we’re looking real good. This is something we want to start planning on this winter,” said mayor Bill Shepherd.

The council unanimously agreed to councilman Butch Hawse’s motion to get started as soon as possible.

“The town will have an architect come in. Each department will have a say in how this building is laid out,” said Shepherd of the next step.

“This planning stage is going to involve everybody. It’s important that we all come together on how this is being built,” he added.

“We’re looking for something that’s going to satisfy everybody,” added councilman Duke Lantz, noting that the new building involves not only the town, but also the youths who use the adjacent football field and the businesses there.

Parking on big game days has been an issue for many years and it’s these details that the town is working to consider as they look at the whole picture not just the new construction.

Along with the building, the town is also looking to build and sustain its workforce as the council considers participating in West Virginia state retirement.

Shepherd is vocal about the town’s need to keep good employees.

“We’re trying to make it appetizing,” he said, noting that “any place you go and work, the enticement is good pay and a retirement plan.”

Employees would be eligible after a year of employment and the council agreed to look into estimated costs to see how it would impact the finances.

Compensation for travel is also being looked at with the first increases since 1985.

The $15 per day for food will be increased to $30 if over four hours and the $45 for gas and food for overnight stays would raise to $65. The mileage rate would go from 45 cents to 52 cents if using a private vehicle, because a town one is not available.