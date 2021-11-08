Potomac State to hold auditions for 'Tarzan'

Brian Plitnik

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The West Virginia University Potomac State College Theatre Department will hold auditions for their spring 2022 production of Disney's “Tarzan” on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 5-8 p.m.

Auditions are by appointment only and are open to those aged 9 through adult. Appointments can be made at pscauditions@gmail.com. If you prefer a certain date and/or time, please indicate that in the email.

Callbacks may be scheduled for the evening of Nov. 21.

All those auditioning will learn a short dance in a group before being taken to a separate room for the vocal and reading portions. All should prepare a 30-60 second song to perform (you may bring piano sheet music or a karaoke-style vocal track).

Show dates are March 18-20 and 25-27, 2022, with school shows on the mornings of March 21-22. Anyone auditioning must be able to commit to all these dates.

Music and lyrics are by Phil Collins and book is by David Henry Hwang.

Direction is by Mark Ashby, music direction by Debi and Sean Beachy and choreography by Henry Newby.

* COVID-19 policy: With the Pfizer vaccine now approved for emergency use for ages 5-11, and to maximize safety for the cast and crew, we are requiring all participants to have at least the first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by the time rehearsals begin in January. If you have proof of vaccination at the time of your audition, please bring that with you. If you have not yet received your first vaccination by audition time, the offer of any principal, supporting, or ensemble roles will be conditional until proof is provided before the first rehearsal.

If you do not plan to vaccinate, you will be required to provide weekly proof of a negative COVID test. Please contact the e-mail address below if you have other questions about COVID protocols for auditions, rehearsals or performances.

For more information, contact Brian Plitnik at Brian.Plitnik@mail.wvu.edu or at 304-788-6969.

Available rolls:

TARZAN: A vulnerable, fearless young man raised by apes. Terk's best friend who falls in love with Jane. Our story's protagonist.

KALA: A gentle mother ape. Kerchak's mate and Tarzan's protector.

KERCHAK: The gruff leader of the gorillas and Kala's mate.

JANE: An adventurous young English botanist. She falls in love with Tarzan.

TERK: A sarcastic ape and Tarzan's best friend.

PORTER: A bumbling English professor of biology. Jane's father.

CLAYTON: A brutish, greedy hunter and guide. Leads Jane and Porter's expedition.

YOUNG TARZAN (Gender-neutral casting will be considered)

YOUNG TERK (Gender-neutral casting will be considered)

ENSEMBLE including Leopard, Apes, Expedition Crew.