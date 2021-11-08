Mineral County to host Holiday Market

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – Just in time for the holiday season, Mineral County’s Mountain Arts Guild (MAG) has announced that it will host the first annual MAG Holiday Market on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company.

The event, which will be inside the community hall, will feature unique handmade art and gift items by local artisans, a 50/50 drawing, and concessions by the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary.

Admission is free.

It is not too late for artists to request a table at the event, but spaces are limited. Interested artisans should contact Brenda Caldwell, MAG president, at 304-298-3296 or by email at auntbrendac@gmail.com for more information on becoming a vendor at the event.

“The Mountain Arts Guild is very excited to bring this event to Fort Ashby, where we hope you’ll find one-of-a-kind gift items for each person on your shopping list,” Caldwell said. “I invite everyone to join us in support of local artisans. We look forward to seeing you on Nov. 20!”

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN ARTS GUILD (MAG):

MAG is a community of artists and art lovers committed to supporting and celebrating the arts in Mineral County and the surrounding region. With the support of its dedicated and diverse membership, the guild is working to build and sustain a multifaceted year-round program of arts activities and events in Mineral County.

MAG’s mission revolves around these goals:

• Promoting awareness, understanding, and appreciation of visual and literary arts in the county;

• Encouraging economic development and tourism by advocating for the Arts in Mineral County and supporting local artists and arts organizations;

• Facilitating the growth of the community into an established regional arts destination.

Membership opportunities are available for students, individuals, families, businesses and non-profits.

“Together we can expand art appreciation in our region, support and empower artistic expression, and encourage the next generation of artists,” said a spokesperson for the group.

For more information, visit mountainartsguild.com or email info@mountainartsguild.com.