Loving Hands: The ministry on the hill that started as a vision

KEYSER - On the hill above U.S. Route 220, at the intersection of Baker and Chandell streets, sits a little house with a big job.

Formerly an optometrist’s office and now partially housing a hearing aid business, the house that overlooks a large portion of South Keyser has for the past year been the birthplace of the Loving Hands Outreach Center - the realization of a visionary dream that one Keyser resident has had for some 35 years.

“We’re about teaching, training and equipping,” founder and president Frances Jones says. “We want to bring the community together and to bring about change and hope.”

Loving Hands offers that change and hope to anyone who needs it - the addict, the alcoholic, someone fighting mental demons like depression and anxiety, or those who maybe just need a break in an otherwise overwhelming life.

Jones, who founded a ministry in Cumberland called Restoration of the Heart, spent numerous years in that capacity working with prisoners and parolees, helping them get assimilated back into society and more importantly, helping them to find God.

When her husband passed away, Jones says she felt called to return to Keyser, where she had grown up, and to start a ministry there.

Her vision for Loving Hands, she explains, began to take shape during the COVID crisis.

“When the pandemic started, I felt this was the greatest time in a Christian’s life,” she recalls, explaining that, with everyone finding themselves quarantined at home, it was the opportune time to reach out to those in need.

“My pastor and I started gathering food and we took food to people. I would have anywhere from 30-40 boxes of food and I would run all over town and give out groceries,” she says. “It was such a joy. We did it for three months and I loved every minute of it.”

Helping with groceries wasn’t the only mission in the works at that time, however.

According to Jones, she started having “little meetings” with like-minded people to discuss her ideas for helping those in need in Keyser and the surrounding area.

“She called me and said, ‘I have this vision,’” board member Eve Redman recalls, adding that she had had her own vision that “the Lord said he’s going to put somebody in my life.” Little did she know it would turn out to be Frances, a person she had previously known by name only, but didn’t know well.

“Ms. Eve,” as the team calls her, met with Frances to talk about her vision “and we’ve been together ever since,” she says.

Jones’ daughter, Monique Webster, says her mom kept coming to her house as well to get her involved in the vision.

“She said she wanted her daughters to be involved because that would be her legacy,” Webster explains. “She came to my house every day to talk about it,” she adds.

Jones, Redman, Webster and Webster’s husband, as well as some others, soon started talking about finding a place for their outreach ministry.

Getting Started

The place, it turns out, found them.

Jones says she was having dinner one day at Denny’s, and looked up on the hill and saw a “for rent” sign. She called the number and Cathy Nester, who owns the building with her husband Keith, told her to “come on up,” she explains.

“We didn’t find this place; it came to us.”

“The building had sat empty for about two years; we were really not pushing to rent it out,” Keith Nester explained, adding that he and Cathy had also purchased the home next door. “It sat empty for about a year,” he says. It is now the home of the Travis Phillip Moreland Foundation, a non-profit that works with recovering addicts, and Nester says, “God’s got a purpose for everything.”

According to Ms. Eve, Frances had actually previously had her heart set on another building for Loving Hands, but it didn’t pan out.

“When we were looking for a place, I told Ms. Frances that God’s going to put us on a hill because he wants us overlooking the town of Keyser. And what did he do? He put us here,” she said.

The group got the building in November, and started offering services in April.

There was no question in Frances’ mind what the new center would be called.

“I want this place to be loving hands full of joy,” she says. “Jesus reached out with his hands, though love and kindness, so that’s what the ‘Loving Hands’ represent. I want our hands to be the hands of God.”

The group gradually put together a board of directors, which includes Jones as president, Webster as vice president and coordinator, Terri Smith as treasurer and Eve Redman as secretary. Keith and Cathy Nester, Christine Marshall, Allen Moreland, Freda Fisher, Brian Sowers, Mary Jo Wagner and Pastor Rob Carter make up the rest of the board.

Loving Hands offers a variety of programs, including an in-house date night for married couples, led by Monique Webster and husband Anzio; a support group or older people losing their vision and one for those suffering from fibromyalgia, both led by Mary Jo Wagner, a group for women led by Terri Watkins, a group for singles called Aligned With God, and a community coffee hour every Tuesday and Thursday morning, among others.

They work with the Travis Phillip Moreland Foundation to support those attending Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and similar recovery programs, and also offer short-term child care for those attending those meetings or just needing a break. That is directed by Eve Redman.

Loving Hands also has working relationships with the Staggers House Recovery Center, WVU Potomac Valley Hospital, and UPMC Western Maryland, among others.

“We stay busy,” Webster says, noting that she also does the paperwork for the501c3 organization.

And that’s just fine with her mother.

“I didn’t want that part; I want to be outside bringing people in,” Frances explains.

That was also something she started before Loving Hands opened up.

According to volunteer Debra Pendarvis, she would go to Jones’ house and the two of them would minister from the front porch.

“We have the same spirit and we just connected,” Pendarvis says. “We used to minister to people off her porch and we talked and talked about this place,” she says.

Experience on the Streets

Reaching out to those in need is what Pendarvis likes to do too, and that drive comes from her own personal experience.

“I’m a recovering addict. I was on drugs for 28 years,” she says. “I’m a survivor of gun violence and domestic violence. I lived in Louisville, Kentucky, and there was a lady who ministered to me in the streets.”

As a result of those who reached out to her and “planted the seeds,” she says she “remembered that somebody cared” and was able to pull out of her addiction.

“I got clean about 7 1/2 years ago. I learned how to do my finances. I got a car and I got a house. My first paycheck, I went and gave a homeless person some money,” she says.

As for her position with Loving Hands, Pendarvis explains, “I go out and I bring people in. I knock on doors.”

Pendarvis also works with Hampshire County Pathways, sponsors women in AA, and is a licensed minister - none of which she says she ever “saw coming” when she was addicted and homeless on the streets.

But her past has helped with her new position.

“I know how an addict or people in poverty or a hurt woman feels,” she says. “For nine years I was out on the streets; I didn’t have a home. I know how people feel out there.”

She says she tries to give people hope. “I tell them if I can do it, anybody can,” she says.

Save from His Addictions ‘the Hard Way’

Rob Carter also brings the experience of a difficult past to his new position on the board.

“I know all too well the affect of drugs and alcohol first hand,” he says. “Thirty years ago I was an alcoholic and a pill popper, but God delivered me - the hard way. I had a wreck and laid on the side of the highway. My heart stopped and I was declared dead.

“But then, all of a sudden, my heart started back,” he says.

That near-fatal accident was not his only brush with death, however.

“I caught COVID and they told me I wasn’t going to live,” he explains. “They put me in the hospital on Dec. 4 and said I would die through the night.

“Eleven days later I walked out of there. I know that God had spared me for a reason.

“I’ve been praying that God would lead me to a bigger ministry, and here I am,” he said.

Carter says it was Ms. Frances that drew him to Loving Hands.

“Sister Frances and her love. She wears her heart on her sleeve. I thought if we’re ,” he explains

And indeed, it is love that Jones says is her driving force.

“I don’t push religion, I push love,” she explains. “I just want to love people, then what comes after that is between them and me and God.”

“You have to decide whether you’re going to be called a child of God or an addict,” Keith Nester says. “Loving Hands is a God-ordained movement. If somebody wants to overcome anything they’ve got going in life, they just have to decide to step over the line.”

“We’re here to help any way we can,” Redman adds. “We try not to turn anyone down, and there’s no cost. Everything that’s here has been donated.”

Loving Hands is planning an open house, and the volunteers hope that the community will come out to see what they are all about.

“I don’t want this to be just an open house; I want everyone to come and see what is happening, because who but God could do this?” Jones says.

“This place is his. I want to celebrate what God has done here.”

The open house is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, from noon to 6 p.m.

Loving Hands is located at 1405 Chandell St. and more information on who they are and what they do can be found on their Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Loving Hands may do so by mailing a check to their Chandell Street address.

Liz Beavers is managing editor for the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info.