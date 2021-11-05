4-H members share their blessings with pantry project

NEW CREEK - The Agricolae 4-H Club is always looking for ways to help the community and most recently added a Blessing Box to Rees Chapel United Methodist Church to do just that - help those who need it most.

The Blessing Box provides food to those in need in the community.

The Blessing Box was built by members of the 4-H Club and painted by them as well. Kari Kesner, organizational leader of the Agricolae club, said the kids even set it up and stocked it and arer very proud of their finished project.

The Blessing Box is stocked with nonperishable food items and is monitored throughout the month to keep it stocked.

The box is to help those who can’t make it into the food pantry or those who don’t qualify for that assistance. Some people just fall on a hard week and need just a little extra to get by.

It is also conveniently located where many in the area can walk to it.

Community members can drive through and take what they need from the box, located by the doors of the chapel.

“This Blessing Box is really important to the community because it provides a way for people to obtain food at their convenience,” said Kesner.

“We pledge at every meeting for our hands to larger service for our community,” said Kesner. ‘This is an example of practicing what we pledge and hopefully teaching the members how to be a good example as they grow into adults.”

The box is always in need of donations, such as canned goods, noodles, peanut butter, tuna, chicken in pouches, beans, and other nonperishable items. The club would like to invite any local businesses or individuals who would like to donate to the box to contact them.

Everyone needs a little help sometimes and the club, along with the community, can help those who need it the most during difficult times.

