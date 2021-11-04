Coleman angry about Aubrey Stewart vandalism

PIEDMONT - An angry T.J. Coleman appeared before the Piedmont City Council Wednesday asking for help in ending the vandalism that has resulted in a memorial sign being ripped down twice at the entrance to the town.

Coleman, who spearheads the Aubrey Stewart Project, donated a sign to Piedmont memorializing the man who was a member of the famed Wereth 11, a company of Black soldiers that were murdered by the Nazis in a field near Wereth, Belgium, toward the end of World War II.

The sign was erected near the end of the bridge where people coming into town could see it, and has since been ripped down twice.

The first time it was stolen but later recovered; the second time it was left lying damaged on the ground beside the pole.

“I’m a person that it takes a lot to make me mad, but I’m mad!” Coleman said of the recent vandalism.

“This humble man who didn’t have to fight but left these hills at age 36 … he volunteered to fight not just for Blacks but for everyone … he was tortured and murdered and he can’t even stand in his own home town,” Coleman said.

Holding the sign that clearly had been damaged by being pried from its pole, Coleman said, “This is how his hometown treats him!

“Is this who we are as a people?” he asked.

Coleman said he started the Aubrey Stewart Project in the soldier’s name “as a project for unity for all people. I’ve traveled the country promoting unity and in my own hometown this is what we get!”

He questioned whether the vandalism might be rooted in racism.

“Is it because we can see his face on the sign? Is that what this is? Because he’s a Black man?

“How do we fix this?” he asked. “Last time, somebody took the sign and it wound up over in Westernport … and nobody said nothing to the youngster who took the sign down.

“Is that what we do? Just slap them on the wrist?” he questioned.

City clerk Carrie Lewis said the sign was found lying on the ground about a month ago and was brought to the city building.

“It does look like they used a crowbar because the screws are still on the pole,” she said.

Council member Paul Coleman feels that the vandalism had to be a deliberate act as people don’t just walk around Piedmont carrying crowbars.

“Somebody intended on tearing that sign down and brought the tools that they needed to do it,” he said.

Former mayor Skip Clifford blames the vandalism on young people.

“I’ve never seen kids as bad as they are today,” he said. “We’re going to have to do something. I’m proud of this town; it’s the best little town in West Virginia, but we must right this wrong. We must do something,” he said.

Council member Terry LaRue said, “I’m sure it probably was kids that did this. I don’t think there’s any adults in Piedmont that would stoop this low.”

“We’ve lost our moral compass,” Paul Coleman said. “It ain’t just Piedmont; it’s all over. This is today’s society.”

With the two council members present agreeing that a greater police presence in the town would help, mayor Paula Boggs noted that they were originally supposed to have a third officer “but one backed out.”

The possible hiring of a third officer will be placed on the agenda for the next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.