Potomac State College-Community Band to perform

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The West Virginia University Potomac State College-Community Concert Band, under the direction of Brian Plitnik, PhD, will hold a free concert on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium.

The band, consisting of talented members of the campus and community, will perform the following selections: “Gavorkna Fanfare” by Jack Stamp; “Canto” by Francis McBeth; “Shenandoah” arranged by Claude Smith; “Folksong Festival” by Ryan Nowlin; “Chorale and Allelui” by Howard Hanson; “Marching Up Broadway” arranged by Robert Lowden; “A Toonful Tune” by Rick DeJonge; and the “Quarantiner March” by Charles Whitehill.

Masking is required and concert attendees are asked to observe physical distancing where possible.

For more information, please contact Brian Plitnik at 304-788-6969.