Bingo to support Mineral County CASA

KEYSER - Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be holding their fifth annual BINGO for CASA at Brookedale Farms on Nov. 14.

The funds will help CASA advertise and recruit more volunteers, which is most urgently needed, especially since child abuse in Mineral County continues to rise.

The past five years in Mineral County have ended with an increase in the number of children being abused and/or neglected, according to CASA statistics. So far in 2021 well over 50 new children were removed from their homes and over 100 total children are actively in the 21st Circuit Courts for abuse and neglect.

Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) continues to be a voice for these children during the hardest time in their young lives. CASA volunteers stand up for the best interests of children who have been abused or neglected. Appointed by judges, they speak up for the child’s needs in the courtroom and community.

CASAs are specially trained volunteers who live in the community in which they serve. These volunteers come from all walks of life and share a core belief that every child deserves to be safe, treated with dignity, and allowed to thrive in the embrace of a loving family. They are people who have stepped up to make a difference for a child that has been abused and/or neglected.

Dayla Harvey, executive director of the Mineral County CASA program, says that right now they are serving 100% of the child abuse and neglect cases in the county, “but to continue to do so we need more volunteers.”

Harvey says they need to advertise and recruit volunteers to train from the community or they will be unable to represent 100% of the kids in the county system.

“We try not to burn out our staff and volunteers too much, but it can’t be avoided sometimes,” she says. “As a director they prefer I don’t take on cases myself, but I have several and so does everyone else. We need more people to be voices for the children and this fundraiser will help us to do that.”

You can help CASA by coming out and joining in for this year’s bingo and learn more about CASA’s mission, where you can fit in, what they do and how you can help, and/or just come to have fun!

This year’s event will also include vendors such as Faith Creek Candles, Paparazzi, Beauty Counter and more.

Doors to the Stadell at Brookedale Farms will open at 1 p.m., allowing time for participants to shop with the special guest vendors before the games begin at 2:30 p.m.

The afternoon will consist of straight bingo games, quickies and so much more. There are variety of prizes thanks to caring business owners and community residents. Concessions will be available for sale and child care for ages 3 to 9 years old is available upon RSVP.

100% of the Bingo proceeds will go to Mineral County CASA, helping to ensure that the organization is able to continue giving abused and neglected children of Mineral County a fighting chance for a safe, happy, and forever home.

For more information please call Mineral County CASA at 304-788-0068, visit www.mineralcountyfrn.org or follow them on Facebook.

Barbara High is an award-winning staff writer/photographer with the Mineral Daily News Tribune. She can be reached at bhigh@newstribune.info.