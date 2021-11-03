BOE member upset over bee incident

KEYSER - A Mineral County Board of Education member expressed his frustration Tuesday over a situation at one of the county’s schools which he said did not receive the attention it should have from county staff.

According to Donnie Ashby, some children at Elk Garden Primary School, including his granddaughter, had been stung by bees that were nesting at the school.

He said he called the county maintenance department and was told they were on another project and did not have time to go to Elk Garden.

“I called maintenance and I got told ‘our maintenance guys are tied up building an office here at the board office and we don’t have time to go up there,’” he said.

“I think our kids getting stung should be a priority,” he said. “I’m very upset about that. It’s had my temper up for a good while because I don’t like being told that. When it’s something to do with our kids, I expect us to get to it right away,” he said.

Ashby said he’s not the only one who is not satisfied with the response from the county. Parents have told him they have called and did not receive a return call.

“We’ve got a lot of things going on right now, but when we’ve got parents who need answers we’ve got to get back to them,” he said.

“Our children are our No. 1 priority and it’s very upsetting to me that this kids were hurt and we didn’t do anything about it,” he said. “This office here was more important than taking care of our kids.”

The News Tribune was able to confirm last week that Elk Garden Primary did have a problem with some bees. A call to the county’s Support Services was not returned, however.

