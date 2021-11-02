Ridgeley Police working on tip line for residents

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY -- Working to be more connected to the community, the Ridgeley Police Department has established a confidential tip line for concerns about illegal activities.

Information can be emailed to RidgeleyPolicetips@gmail.com or left in the drop box at the Ridgeley Police Department at town hall.

“The goal of the confidential tip program is to get community involvement with the goal of making this area a safer community to reside in,” said chief Erik Wyer. “Each tip left will be reviewed and investigated. Contact will not be made with the persons associated with the tip unless requested.”

The town council has been busy in recent months with a project to revitalize the underpass area.

“We will have lights, signs and cameras in the underpass,” said mayor Bill Shepherd.

Flower bulbs are being planted to bloom in spring to beautify the area.

With the holidays right around the corner, the town is ordering Christmas lights to replace the ones on Veteran’s Memorial Highway. Another round of decorations to adorn Mineral Street will be included in next year’s budget.

Fines have been issued as the town works to address unsightly properties. Looking at an ordinance from Piedmont, Shepherd noted, “There’s has a little more bite to it.”

The council plans to incorporate some of the information into the current ordinance with the first reading set for the Nov. 9 meeting.

The council is looking to change the town charter to make the election term four years instead of two.

“In 24 meetings it’s hard to accomplish things,” added Shepherd echoing the sentiment of many on the council who feel that with a two year term, the members are just learning their roles and by the time they are knowledgeable and ready to make a difference their term is up.

Another issue in favor of the four year terms is the cost of the elections, which are around $10,000.

The council agreed to start the process to see what needs done to change the charter.