Despite plea from parent, BOE will keep mask mandate

KEYSER - Despite the second request by a parent Tuesday to rescind the mask mandate or resign, the Mineral County Board of Education agreed Tuesday to keep the mandate in place.

Matthew Hansford had appeared before the board on Oct. 19, and was at the meeting again Tuesday in opposition to the mandate imposed by the board in August.

“I’m here to remind you that you were elected; the people chose you to represent them, not rule them,” Hansford told the board. “You swore an oath to uphold the United States Constitution as well as the West Virginia Constitution. You are in violation of both Constitutions,” he said. You cannot make a mandate that is unconstitutional, yet you did.

“What about freedom of religion?” he went on to ask. “Did you ever consider that this might violate someone’s beliefs? I assure you, it violates mine,” he said.

“Subjecting young growing people to wearing a mask is not usual, and certainly not humanitarian. I think we can all agree that mandating masks is a cruel and unusual punishment to the students and staff.”

Hansford questioned the basis for the board’s decision back in August to require masks.

“You trust the decision of A.Jay Root of the health department, but he simply repeats numbers and the county repeats CDC recommendations. Guess what? The CDC says ‘recommendation.’ It’s not a mandate. They know they have no authority to mandate such unconstitutional mandates,” he said.

Hansford asked the board members if they had looked into the studies of the negative effects of wearing masks, and urged them to rescind their order.

“You have appeased the people with the mask mandate long enough. It is time to appease those who do not want it. Let them make a choice if they want to wear a mask or not,” he said.

“One again I ask you to make right what you made wrong … or resign,” he concluded.

Neither superintendent Troy Ravenscroft nor the board members were moved by Hansford’s argument, however.

“I did check with our neighbors in the Eastern Panhandle … as it stands today there’s been no change in mask requirements,” Ravenscroft said.

“I talked with the health department, with Mr. Root, to get his thoughts, and at this time his recommendation is that we don’t change what we have in place.”

All five board members agreed.

Donnie Ashby said he not only worries about the students, but also for any family members that they might expose to COVID if they were not wearing a mask in school.

He also worries about the educational time the students have missed due to the pandemic.

“I was one that pushed getting kids back in school,” he said. “If this (mask mandate) was one way to get kids back in school, I’m sorry but I have to go with it. These kids need an education; they’ve lost too much already,” he said. “They’re way behind.”

“I do take what Mr. Root says to heart,” Terry Puffinburger said, adding, “It’s his job to study statistics.”

Puffinburger said he believes quarantine statistics in the county school system have been down due to the mask mandate, and added “anything that we can do to keep them physically in school … that’s a good thing.”

“We have to take care of our most vulnerable people,” Tom Denne said, agreeing that requiring masks just might have kept students or someone in their family from catching COVID.

“My position right now is stronger than it was in August when we said these masks have to stay on. Given the fact that we still have over a hundred active cases in Mineral County alone, given the fact that those hundred cases are likely to come in contact with somebody in our schools every single day, I can’t take the chance to say let’s take the masks off,” he said.

“I met with Mr. Root as well, and I’ve done research and I’ve reached out to people at WVU, and I’m firm in saying we have to keep the masks on.”

Board vice president Mary Jane Baniak said she also based her decision to keep the mandate on research.

“WVU Children’s Hospital and the American Academy of Pediatrics West Virginia Chapter have recommended that schools have mask mandates and that hasn’t changed,” she said.

“They recommended that over the summer before school started and it has not changed. These are people who have studied this for a very long time; that’s what they do for a living. And I certainly am going to take their advice,” she added.

“We’re keeping kids in school and that is our goal. I really see no reason why we would change what we’re doing right now.”

“We just need to follow what the medical experts say,” president Lara Courrier agreed. “If the health department or the WVU Medicine feels that’s what we should do, then that’s what we should do.”

