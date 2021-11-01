Elk Garden celebrates Halloween

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – Residents in Elk Garden treated students from the school Thursday as the students held their Halloween parade.

From superheroes to princesses, witches and monsters, the 60+ students made their way from the school to Center Street, where residents lined the street to the post office to celebrate the holiday with treats.

Elk Garden police chief Jimmy Stewart provided a police escort for the students and their teachers, who along with principal Tammy Ashby were dressed in colorful costumes.

Joining residents in treating the students were members of Elk Garden Rescue Squad and mayor Marian Droppleman representing the town council.

The event was organized by the PTO who are planning other fall events including apple butter and candle making set for Nov. 10 at the town park.

Droppleman thanked all who turned out to participate.