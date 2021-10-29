New Creek PSD shares expansion plans with Keyser

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council recently questioned one of the engineers working on a proposed sewer expansion for the New Creek Public Service District about their plans to curtail the inflow of non-wastewater into their system.

Keyser treats wastewater from the New Creek PSD, and the relationship between the two entities has been tense at best over the past few years.

While New Creek disagreed with the amount they were being charged to treat their sewage, Keyser city officials maintained that New Creek had a large amount of groundwater and runoff, or inflow and infiltration, coming through the system.

Recently, when John Cole of RK&K Engineers met with the Keyser mayor and council to update them on the expansion plans, he admitted that they had determined there was 57% “I&I” in the system in 2019.

“We want to reduce that amount coming down to reduce the burden on the City of Keyser,” he sad, adding that New Creek, of course, doesn’t want to have to “pay to treat rainwater.”

Cole said they have been studying the system to try to detect where the unwanted water is getting into the system. He said they plan to repair pipes where they are cracked or broken, and to line manholes where needed. They will also try to address those individual properties with sump pumps or downspouts tied into the sanitary sewer system.

As for the expansion part of the project, Cole said they plan to include approximately 54 new customers in Great Oak Valley and approximately 45 new customers in the Pinepointe Subdivision and Pine Swamp.

They estimated the additional customers would add approximately 11,0000 gallons per day coming to Keyser for treatment.

Council member and streets and sewer supervisor Jim Hannas said he feels New Creek has a large problem with rainwater getting into the system.

“When you have a rain event, it’s almost immediate” that the flow to Keyser increases, he said.

And while Hannas noted that the city’s wastewater treatment plant is capable of handling the increase, Keyser is having its own problems with deteriorating sewer pipes.

“That last rain event, 20 people in Airport Addition flooded,” he said. “Clear up on Beacon Street we had manholes surcharging.”

Mayor Damon Tillman put part of the blame for the city’s problems on the backs of previous administrations.

“They updated the wastewater treatment plant; they built that Taj Mahal out there, but they did nothing to the pipes,” he said. “So we’ve got a treatment plant that can handle all this, but the pipes are horrible.”

So while New Creek PSD continues to work on funding for their project, the City of Keyser is seeking advice from Thrasher Engineers as to what can be done to ease their problems.

Cole said they hope to submit their plans to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council for approval in January and begin construction in December 2022.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.