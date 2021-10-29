Cancer survivor's diagnosis helped save her mother too

WESTERNPORT - “I was shocked and I broke down.”

That is how Westernport resident Mishawn Vinci describes being told she had breast cancer. “I had already fought cervical cancer, and I just could not imagine having to do it again,” she recalls.

Mishawn had gone to have a mammogram, just like she did every year, and the radiologist said that they saw something, but that they weren’t really concerned about it.

Yet Mishawn, who had already dealt with cervical cancer, didn’t feel so sure, so she asked for a biopsy.

“When it came back as cancer, I was shocked, I was going with what the radiologist was saying,” she says.

Mishawn says she did the biopsy as a precaution, but was thinking it was all okay. “When I learned it wasn’t, I was shocked and crying. I was mad at the world,” she says.

Yet she quickly pulled herself together, knowing she had a fight ahead of her and needed to do exactly that - fight.

First thing for Mishawn was an immediate visit to Meredith Hospital in Hagerstown.

“I had a whole team there including my oncologist and they determined a plan of action with me, and we immediately began,” she said.

First was to determine how far advanced it was and to remove the cancer and the lymph nodes that were infected. At that point they would decide if radiation or chemotherapy was needed.

Within a week Mishawn had her surgery and then she began 40 rounds of radiation. “Radiation is a shock and makes it all more real,” she says. “To see them come in with the canisters and locked up with giant radiation warning signs is surreal and then they hook you up and put it into your body.”

With the radiation complete, they are still staying on top of it, says Mishawn. She goes back every six months and does a mammagram one time, and a MRI the next.

“We just keep repeating it, but they won’t say I am cancer free until it stays gone for five years,” she explains.

Mishawn says she still doesn’t feel 100% okay yet; “there is always a fear that it will return.

“Every ache or pain you have, waiting on a pet scan or anything , you have this constant worry that it’s cancer,” she says.

It has all been a worry for Mishawn, having both cervical and breast cancer, enough so that her mom and her sister accompanied her to have genetic testing done. Mishawn learned she and her mother carry the BRCA Gene Mutation; they are both carriers.

Knowing this, her mother, who had some concerns with her last mammogram, decided to do a MRI. Her results found breast cancer in her as well.

Armed with the knowledge of being a carrier prompted her to be more proactive, and it probably saved her life, says Mishawn. “Now my mother has had her surgery and has done 40 rounds of radiation and I am glad we did the genetic test.”

Moving forward, Mishawn is grateful for another day for both her and her mom. She said that she really wants women to do the self exams, to get their mammograms, and when in doubt follow their instinct and get a second opinion or additional testing.

“It could just save your life,” she says.