Keyser Council: Mill Meadow gazebo to be repaired

KEYSER - The gazebo at Mill Meadow Park may only need a new roof, but the building behind it is still slated to be torn down.

The Keyser City Council had discussed in August their desire to raze both the gazebo and the storage building due to both structures being in in poor condition. Both were built in the early 1980s and the weather has taken its toll on them.

More recently, however, council member Jim Hannas confirmed they had inspected the gazebo more closely and it is not in as bad shape as they suspected.

“I went out and looked at it; all it needs is a new roof and a little bit of faschia,” he said. “If we put a roof on it and paint it, I think it would be fine.”

The building, however, will still be torn down.

Since it has not been in use for awhile for storage, Hannas suggested using the space for something else.

“If we tear the storage building down, it already has a concrete pad. We could use the pad, clean it up, and actually put a pavilion on it,” he said.

Hannas estimated the cost for re-roofing the pavilion at “probably only a thousand dollars.”

The council members generally agreed to get the work done, with Mike Ryan noting that they should “get it done as soon as we can” before winter sets in.

The storage building and gazebo, along with some play equipment that was removed years ago, were designed and built by Pete Peterson, who also designed and built the Larenim Park Amphitheater.

The gazebo has a memorial stone erected beside it, dedicating the gazebo to the late Margie Rhodes who, as a member of the Limestone Homemakers Club (now the CEOS) held countless fund raisers to help build and maintain the structure.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.