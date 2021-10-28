Fort Hill High School student stabbed

CUMBERLAND - A member of the Fort Hill Sentinels football team died Thursday after he was stabbed shortly after school had dismissed for the day.

According to media reports, the 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the alleyway between Warwick and Williams streets, but was able to go back onto school grounds where he received medical assistance. He was then transported to UPMC Western Maryland Hospital.

A juvenile male suspect was later taken into custody when law enforcement located hi in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue.

The victim was a running back, defensive back and kick returner for the Sentinels.

This weekend was to be Fort Hill and Allegany’s Homecoming, and a pep rally had been scheduled Thursday evening. That rally was cancelled, however, and a vigil was held instead at Constitution Park.

Counselors and other support staff will be available at the school Friday to assist students and staff in their grief.