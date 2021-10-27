Mineral County's COVID numbers dip below 100; 2 more deaths reported

KEYSER - For the first time in over two months Mineral County’s number of current positive COVID-19 cases dipped below 100 this week.

The number of COVID-related deaths, however, rose by another two.

The Mineral County Health Department announced Wednesday that there were 94 positive cases in the county, down from 103 on Tuesday.

The last time the number of positive cases was below 100 was on Aug. 19 when the health department reported 89 active cases. At that time there had been 92 deaths of Mineral County residents attributed to COVID-related issues.

Since Aug. 19, the county’s current positives spiked to almost 600 in mid September, then began to gradually come back down.

Two deaths were reported this week - a 66-year-old male and a 77-year-old male - bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 113 since the pandemic began.

The health department continues to do free community COVID testing, and to administer the vaccine and booster shots. For more information on the times for the clinics and/or to make an appointment, call the health department at 30-788-1321.