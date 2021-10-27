Halloween update: Keyser to have busy weekend

KEYSER - Keyser downtown businesses will be joining in the Halloween fun this weekend as they offer trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat from 1-3 p. m. Saturday.

Several businesses will remain open for trick-or-treating at that time, while other businesses or individuals will be set up in the downtown for trunk-or-treat.

Among those businesses planning to participate are: S&H Variety, Minnich’s Flower Shop, Gotham Gaming, L&M Boutique, Second Chance Boutique, E&S Design, Five Star Pawn, Good as New, The Dairy Barn, The Royal, Cell Phone Repair Near Me, Queens Point Coffee and the North Branch Craft Pub, Mane Street Studio, M&T Bank, S&A Graphics and Wood Design, Keyser Decorating and Flooring Center, Mineral County Parks and Recreation, M&S Desserts and Bakery, Susan’s Downtown Pet Salon, and Friends of Felines and Ferals.

Those planning to participate in trunk-or-treat include West Virginia Fugitive Recovery, After Hour Bail Bonds, JB Productions, Deadpool Car, Dancing Skeletons, Second Shift Auto Repair, and First United Bank & Trust.

The downtown events are being coordinated by JB Productions.

On Saturday evening, the WVU Potomac State College athletics programs and student organizations will be hosting a trunk-or-treat from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ed Kelley Recreation Center (former Kelley National Guard Armory.)

Keyser will observe residential trick-or-treating on Sunday, from 5-7 p.m.

As for surrounding areas, some are observing trick-or-treating on Saturday, and some are observing it on Sunday. Here’s what we know so far:

Saturday, Oct. 30

— The Tri-Towns will hold their annual Halloween Mummers Parade and Party Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 1 p.m. Parade will form in the front parking lot of the former Westernport Legion and will march over the bridge into Piedmont, up Ashfield Street and over to the Water Street Park. Costume judging, refreshments and treat bags will be available at the park. All ages welcome to dress up and participate.

- The Bruce Outreach Center in Westernport will hold pre-trick-or-treating festivities from 4-6 p.m., with candy, door prizes, games, music, hotdogs, nachos, popcorn and live music.

- Elk Garden is planning trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

- Knobley Estates in Short Gap will observe trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Rain date is Sunday.

- Carpendale is planning trick-or-treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Donations of candy are being received at the town hall for treat bags that will be handed out that evening.

- Westernport, Bloomington, Backbone Mountain and Savage River Road will be observing trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. Rain date is Sunday.

- Piedmont will be holding trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

- Keyser is planning to hold trick-or-treating Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

- Fort Ashby will be holding treat-or-treating Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Any other communities or organizations that would like to be included in this list may email their date, time and location to newsroom@newstribune.info and we will include it in our list!

Please remember the following safety tips: Plan your night out ahead with your children and make sure to know where older children going alone are headed. Make sure they know when trick-or-treating is finished, and explain to older children what time you expect them home. Review safety rules with your child, and teach them to only walk on the sidewalks and stay out of roads, and to only approach well lit homes. Always walk your smaller children all the way to the doors, and teach older kids to stay in groups while out for safety. Consider having older children carry a cell phone on them. Remind children to never walk inside a home or go into a car for treats and to notify you or an adult of anything suspicious.. Have kids wear bright-colored clothes and/or reflective items to make them more visible at night, and always check candy before allowing children to eat it. Most importantly though, have fun.

