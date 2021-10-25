Health Department to hold Moderna booster clinic

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department is now taking appointments for a COVID-19 Moderna booster vaccination clinic to be held Thursday.

To be eligible for the booster, West Virginia residents must be 65 years or older, 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, or 18-64 and at increased risk for COVID exposure due to an occupational or institutional setting.

It must also have been at least six months since completing the Moderna primary vaccination series.

The clinic comes to Mineral County as COVID positive numbers are on a slight decline, but deaths continue to rise.

Health Department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed Friday that two additional county residents had succumbed to COVID-related complications - a 72-year-old male and a 58-year-old male. Both had been hospitalized.

That brings the number of Mineral County residents lost to COVID-related issues to 111 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Root also announced Friday that the number of current positives had declined a bit to 152. On Thursday, it was 158 and on Wednesday, 160.

Last week, it had been as high as 188, which is still significantly lower than the 600+ positive cases that ravaged the area in September.

In the county’s schools last week, there were 13 positive COVID cases among students and only two among employees, according to the weekly report by superintendent Troy Ravenscroft. A total of 104 students and no employees were on quarantine.

The health department continues to do free COVID testing on Mondays and to administer the COVID vaccine and boosters to West Virginia residents by appointment.

To make an appointment for the booster shot, or for the original vaccination, call the health department at 304-788-1321.

The booster clinic will be a drive-thru clinic at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.