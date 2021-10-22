County COVID numbers decline; two more deaths reported

KEYSER - Mineral County’s current COVID positive cases continue to gradually decline, but the death rate jumped by another two this week.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed Friday that two additional county residents had succumbed to COVID-related complications - a 72-year-old male and a 58-year-old male. Both had been hospitalized.

That brings the number of Mineral County residents lost to COVID-related issues to 111 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Root also announced Friday that the number of current positives had declined a bit to 152. On Thursday, it was 158 and on Wednesday, 160.

Last week, it had been as high as 188, which is still significantly lower than the 600+ positive cases that ravaged the area in September.

In the county’s schools this week, there were 13 positive COVID cases among students and only two among employees, according to the weekly report by superintendent Troy Ravenscroft. A total of 104 students and no employees were on quarantine.

The health department continues to do free COVID testing on Mondays and to administer the COVID vaccine and boosters to West Virginia residents by appointment.

