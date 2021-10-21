Mineral County BOE seeking input on name for New Frankfort School

KEYSER - As plans for a new primary school in the Frankfort District continue to move forward, students, staff, parents and community members are being asked to weigh in on a name for the school.

Since talk of the new school began last year, it has been referred to as Frankfort Primary School. The school will house students from Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary, and Frankfort Intermediate.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft told the Mineral County Board of Education this week that having a name in place helps the architects with the planning of the school.

“One of the things we’re going to do in the coming weeks, as the architects bring us plans and start showing us their drawings …(is) to have a name for the school picked out,” he said.

“I know we’ve been calling it Frankfort Primary, but we still need to go through the naming process.”

To solicit possible names, Ravenscroft has released a survey that anyone can respond to.

“We will have one for our students as well; we’ll give them a few ideas that have come up from our committee and give everyone a chance to say the names they like,” he explained.

“We’ll also give an opportunity for everybody to give a name that they’d like to see. We’ll gather input from all our stakeholders before I bring it to you for approval.” he told the board.

On Wednesday, Ravenscroft released a link to the online survey via Twitter.

Microsoft Forms

Ravenscroft went on to say the committee formed to oversee planning for the new school has been very active.

“We’ve had a very engaged committee … last week we went to a school in Winchester that was recently constructed by the same architects. It’s exactly the same size. There are a few differences because they don’t have a pre-k in Virginia, but we got to see the general layout and some things we liked and some things we didn’t like,” he said.

“We had 12-15 members come after school that day to go look at that school and it was really encouraging.”

Architects for the new school, which will be build on the same campus as Frankfort Middle and Frankfort High School, are ZMM Architects & Engineers, a firm out of Charleston which has designed educational facilities, governmental buildings and healthcare facilities for over 60 years.

The new school is projected to open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.