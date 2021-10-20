Westernport planning for Christmas events

WESTERNPORT - Although Halloween is still almost two weeks away, the Town of Westernport is already looking to the Christmas season.

Town officials announced this week that they will be kicking off the season with the annual Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A local clergy will bless the tree, followed by the lighting at 6 p.m. Entertainment and refreshments will also be available.

The town tree is located on Main Street, along with the Nativity scene created and erected each year by town employees.

Then, on Thursday, Dec. 2, Westernport will join Piedmont and Luke in holding the annual Tri-Towns Christmas parade.

The parade will follow the traditional route, with lineup scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Piedmont.

The parade will move at 7 p.m., going up Ashfield Street and across the bridge into Westernport. From there, the units will move on Main Street and follow it to Roderick’s Furniture Store, where they will disband.

Businesses, organizations, churches and individuals are being encouraged to sign up to participate in the event. Deadline to submit an application is Nov. 26.

For further information on any of these events, or to receive an application for the parade, individuals may call the Westernport City Building at 301-359-3932, email them at townofwesternport@verizon.net, or visit the town’s website at townofwesternport.com.

