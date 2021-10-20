Mineral COVID numbers decline; deaths up to 109

KEYSER - The number of positive COVID cases in Mineral County has started to slightly recede again, although the health department reported the county’s 109th death on Wednesday.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed in his daily Facebook update that a 48-year-old female had passed away from COVID-related issues.

The number of positive cases Wednesday was listed at 160. On Tuesday it was 159, but both numbers represented a decline from last week’s high of 188.

Root told local media last week that Mineral County was beginning to experience the down side of the eight- to ten-week surge that had been predicted as this latest variant does not seem to last as long as last year’s strains.

The health department is continuing to offer free COVID testing every Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vaccinations and Pfizer booster shots by appointment.

Booster shots are available to individuals age 65 and over, individuals age 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, and individuals age 18-64 who are at an increased risk for contracting COVID because of an occupational or institutional setting.

West Virginia residents may make an appointment by calling 304-788-1321.

