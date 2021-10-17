LGBTQ Keyser High student talks about bullying; superintendent releases statement

KEYSER - Keyser High School senior Olivia Nightingale is currently on ten days out-of-school suspension for an early-morning fight in the school which she admits she started.

In the subsequent days that she’s been out of school, she was forced to miss Homecoming and other senior-year activities…chances to make memories that she will never get back.

More important than that, however, she says she has spent much of her time over the past two weeks worrying about the safety of her friends who are still in school.

The fight, she says, was fueled by an ongoing bullying problem between the school’s LGBTQ+ community and a group of students who do not believe in their lifestyle. The final spark that lit the fire on the morning of Oct. 1 was the controversy that has surfaced over transgender students and the use of school restrooms.

Nightingale, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, sat down with the News Tribune this week to talk about what led up to the fight, and whether she feels things have gotten better or worse since then.

She was one of those who spoke to the Mineral County Board of Education last week on the restroom issue, but chose to speak in executive session. Since the Oct. 5 board meeting, however, she says it is time to tell the story publicly in the hopes that people will come to a better understanding of one another.

Nightingale says bullying against the LGBTQ+ community has pretty much been an issue for years, but it’s gotten a lot worse in recent weeks, since school administration became aware that their previous policy of requiring transgender students to use either the faculty restroom in the office or the restroom in the library was illegal.

So when she walked in the school on the morning of Oct.1, the years of bullying boiled over and she took on one of the students that she feels had been bullying her and her friends “to an extreme.”

Soon, the other girl’s friends jumped in, and the fight grew.

“They were hitting me and pulling my hair … she had rings on so I got scratched up. I had a black eye,” Nighingale says.

The other girl, whose family chose not to release her name, said through a family member that she, in fact, had been bullied by Nightingale’s friends prior to the fight and that bullying in general has gotten out of hand at the school.

For the fight, Nightingale was suspended for ten days and the other girl for five. “The ones who jumped in got no discipline at all,” Nightingale says.

According to her, there have been other fights since the one she was involved in.

“Mine was the first of four fights; there’s been three others since then,” she told the News Tribune.

The bullying has been intense, and she feels no one is trying to do anything about it.

“It isn’t just simple bullying, but harassing and threatening,” she explains. “We’ve had gun threats, sexual assault threats, and rape threats made toward us.

“One of my friends who isn’t even trans was followed out to her car by a boy. He was banging on her window, calling her [names], saying ‘Get the ‘F’ out of the car,’ This was my friend, a sophomore, and a senior boy threatening her just because she’s friends with us,” she said.

Much of the bullying has been by social media, and Nightingale has printed out screenshots of multitudes of comments which she presented to the county’s safe schools coordinator, John Wilson. She also hopes to present copies to school principal Lois Spencer.

“It’s just getting out of hand,” she says. “I’ve had to print out screenshots every day. I’m honestly scared for my friends. I’m scared they’re going to get hurt.”

Nightingale presented a stack of copies to the News Tribune for examination. Not only were there copies of social media posts and texts, many of them including profanity and homophobic/transphobic threats, but also photos of similar comments written on the school’s bathroom walls.

There were also racial comments in the mix as well.

“It’s a racial issue as well as a transphobic issue,” she says. “But it’s all the same students doing the bullying and the harassing.

“We can’t let students be harassed or be scared to go to the bathroom,” Nightingale continued. “I’ve had trans friends soil themselves at school because they’re afraid to go to the bathroom.

“School’s supposed to be a safe place to get an education,” she said.

According to Melissa Gillum, an adult relative of the girl Nightingale fought on Oct. 1, however, the bullying has been going both ways.

Gillum, who also spoke to the board of education at last week’s meeting, later told the News Tribune that her relative, a sophomore, “was attacked at breakfast for a social media post that was made off school time. She defended herself and was put off for five days.”

She says another of her young relatives, a freshman, had been told by another student to go kill herself.

“I have videos of two fights on Friday where two cooks had to break it up and another one where what looks like a teacher recording it and another teacher moving extremely slow to resolve it,” Gillum said.

Gillum feels not enough is being done by school administration to address the issue or ensure the students’ safety.

“When is enough enough? When will the school be held accountable for their actions in this matter? When will the school take responsibility? When it’s too late and a child is beaten severely? There is a serious issue at Keyser High School and no one is dealing with it,” she said.

Nightingale says if she had a chance to relive Oct. 1, she would “probably not” start the fight.

“I’d probably think twice about it,” she said, adding that missing out on her senior Homecoming was “a bummer.”

“My dress came in the day after I got suspended,” she said.

“I just want everyone to get along at school,” Nightingale says. “I mean, at first I was thinking these students need expelled. They just need out because I don’t want to go to school with those kind of kids.

“But at this point, I just want them to quit the bullying and do their work.”

She hopes, when things calm down a bit, to eventually be able to speak to some of the classes or clubs at the school about the bullying issue and what it’s like to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I would love to be able to educate them,” she said. “They go by their parents’ beliefs a lot, and whatever their family believes, and they refuse to believe anything else. They don’t want to learn.”

Nightingale is scheduled to be back in class on Monday, but she wonders what awaits her.

“I’m scared to go to school. I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go back,” she says. “It’s to the point where my friends don’t want to leave the house.”

The News Tribune reached out to principal Lois Spencer and safe schools coordinator John Wilson for this story.

They referred our inquiries to superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, who said the school system is attempting to work with students, parents, staff and administration in regard to the concerns.

“We take allegations of bullying, violence, and student safety seriously and are working diligently to ensure the safest environment possible for our students,” he said.

KEYSER - Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft released a statement Thursday in regard to the ongoing issues at Keyser High School over student bullying and usage of the school’s bathrooms.

The statement is as follows:

“There have been some student conflicts at KHS in recent weeks seemingly stemming from differences in opinions related to gender identity. When these differences result in physical altercations, we impose student disciplinary measures per WVBE policies 4150 and 4373.

“Please keep in mind, while we cannot discuss a specific student’s disciplinary records, suffice it to say a number of things come to bear when determining what constitutes ‘appropriate disciplinary measures.’ A student’s past incidents, patterns of specific behavior, severity of the conflict, and other factors may contribute to disciplinary outcomes.

“KHS has a number of male and female restrooms as well as individual single unit restrooms throughout the school available to students.

“It appears at this point much of the alleged behavior appears to have taken place via social media or online which makes it more difficult to manage/address in schools. We are pursuing several paths to help navigate these very difficult issues.

“We will continue our efforts until meaningful progress is made. It will take time, issues like these do not have a quick fix. We will continually work to create the safest educational environment possible.”

