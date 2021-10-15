PSC student nurses commit to clinical studies

Rene Trezise
Special to the News Tribune
Students and instructors pictured at the WVU School of Nursing’s recent White Coat and Pledge Ceremony are: (front, l-r) April Shapiro, BSN program chair; Rachel Raschella, BSN program assistant; Cali Harper (Seneca Rocks); Emily Golden (Ridgeley); Kelly Simon (New Creek); Makennzee Savage (Keyser); Alyssa Wilson (Wiley Ford); Marissa Guy (Keyser); Diana Niland, BSN instructor; (middle) Kasey Beckman-Sirk, BSN instructor; Caitlin Leatherman (New Creek); Jessica Maynard (Keyser); Tayla Ours (Rio); Taylor Grago (Petersburg); Cara Holloway (Upper Tract); Taylor VanMeter (Keyser); Jenna Ujcic (Ridgeley); Jenna Biggs (Petersburg); Autumn Heavener (Keyser); Heather Coddington, BSN instructor; (back) Matthew Hottle, BSN instructor; McKenna Myers (Keyser), Whitney Tasker (Keyser; Elisabeth Hedrick (Petersburg); Aiden Cooney (Seneca Rocks); Riley Haines (Ridgeley); Kennedie Hinger (Moorefield); Aubrey Smith (Keyser); James Blank (Ridgeley); Coby Ridgeway (Paw Paw); Mary Beth McCloud, BSN lecturer; and Krystal Abucevicz-Swick, BSN instructor.

KEYSER - The WVU School of Nursing BSN Program Class of 2024 located on the Potomac State College campus in Keyser recently participated in their White Coat and Pledge Ceremony.

The purpose of the ceremony is to celebrate students’ entry into the study of nursing and highlight their commitment to professionalism, humanism, and compassion in their clinical studies. Additionally, students were given a humanism pin to remind them of the commitment they are making.

Guest speaker for the event was Michelle House, behavioral health therapist, MSW, at Potomac State College.

Refreshments were made available following the ceremony by the WVU Potomac State College Alumni Association.

To learn more about the BSN program, call 304-788-7175, email ashapiro@hsc.wvu.edu, or visit potomacstatecollege.edu.