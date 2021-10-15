PSC student nurses commit to clinical studies

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The WVU School of Nursing BSN Program Class of 2024 located on the Potomac State College campus in Keyser recently participated in their White Coat and Pledge Ceremony.

The purpose of the ceremony is to celebrate students’ entry into the study of nursing and highlight their commitment to professionalism, humanism, and compassion in their clinical studies. Additionally, students were given a humanism pin to remind them of the commitment they are making.

Guest speaker for the event was Michelle House, behavioral health therapist, MSW, at Potomac State College.

Refreshments were made available following the ceremony by the WVU Potomac State College Alumni Association.

To learn more about the BSN program, call 304-788-7175, email ashapiro@hsc.wvu.edu, or visit potomacstatecollege.edu.