Superintendent: Working to create safest school environment as possible

KEYSER - Mineral County superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft released a statement Thursday in regard to the ongoing issues at Keyser High School over student bullying and usage of the school’s bathrooms.

The statement is as follows:

“There have been some student conflicts at KHS in recent weeks seemingly stemming from differences in opinions related to gender identity. When these differences result in physical altercations, we impose student disciplinary measures per WVBE policies 4150 and 4373.

“Please keep in mind, while we cannot discuss a specific student’s disciplinary records, suffice it to say a number of things come to bear when determining what constitutes ‘appropriate disciplinary measures.’ A student’s past incidents, patterns of specific behavior, severity of the conflict, and other factors may contribute to disciplinary outcomes.

“KHS has a number of male and female restrooms as well as individual single unit restrooms throughout the school available to students.

“It appears at this point much of the alleged behavior appears to have taken place via social media or online which makes it more difficult to manage/address in schools. We are pursuing several paths to help navigate these very difficult issues.

“We will continue our efforts until meaningful progress is made. It will take time, issues like these do not have a quick fix. We will continually work to create the safest educational environment possible.”