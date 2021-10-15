Mineral County reports 2 more COVID deaths

KEYSER - Mineral County’s COVID cases had been declining over the past month, but took a slight upturn again this week, with two additional virus-related deaths being reported.

The Mineral County Health Department reported Thursday that two additional residents - a 51-year-old male and a 48-year-old female - had succumbed to COVID-related issues. Both had been hospitalized.

That brought the county’s total number of deaths to 108 since the pandemic started.

In addition, health department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed that the number of positive COVID cases had gone up to 186 - up from 176 on Wednesday and 144 on Tuesday.

The numbers, although a bit higher this week, are definitely down from the 600+ cases reported in September, and Root told local media this week that the county is coming off the eight- to ten-week surge that had been predicted.

As for vaccination rates, however, Root says Mineral County is not doing so well.

“Unfortunately, our vaccination rates are not the best,” he said in an interview this week with Allegany Radio. “I would hope that our community would do more.

“Except for the 71 and older, in each category, we are probably 10-15% below where the state is at this point … and that’s not good,” he said.

“If we have another wave of this come through, we will definitely continue to see the deaths increase. We have, if not the worse, then one of the worst, death rates in the state of West Virginia.”

Root went on to note that approximately 80% of those who have recently been hospitalized for COVID are not vaccinated. “And those who are on a vent, you’re looking at 89%,” he said.

The health department continues to do free COVID testing on Mondays, and has vaccine available for both the initial injections and the Pfizer booster.

Those wishing more information or to make an appointment to be vaccinated can call the health department at 304-788-1321.

