Frank Mace Car Show raises record amount for Cancer Society

Special to the News Tribune

FORT ASHBY - The eighth annual Frank Mace Memorial Car Show brought 130 vehicles to the Mineral County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event is sponsored by the family of the late Frank Mace, who passed away in 2010 from cancer.

The car show featured food provided by the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Department, craft vendors, over 80 donated raffle items, 50/50s, and a dime pitch.

Trophies were awarded to the top 20 cars, as well as some specialty awards including Mace Family Choice and Participant's Choice.

This year's car show netted a car show record of $6,000 for the American Cancer Society and an additional $1,000 for Avery Knotts, a young girl in the Fort Ashby community who is battling cancer.

The ninth annual Frank Mace Memorial Car show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.