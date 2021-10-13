Halloween: Where (and when) you can take your kids trick-or-treating

KEYSER - More communities and organizations continue to set up trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat or haunted house events as the young and young-at-heart get into the spooky mindset for Halloween. Each town schedules their trick-or-treating or their also popular trunk-or-treating for their respective areas. Here’s what we know so far:

Saturday, Oct. 30

— The Tri-Towns will hold their annual Halloween Mummers Parade and Party Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 1 p.m. Parade will form in the front parking lot of the former Westernport Legion and will march over the bridge into Piedmont, up Ashfield Street and over to the Water Street Park. Costume judging, refreshments and treat bags will be available at the park. All ages welcome to dress up and participate.

- Elk Garden is planning trick-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

- Carpendale is planning trick-or-treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Donations of candy are being received at the town hall for treat bags that will be handed out that evening.

- Westernport, Bloomington, Backbone Mountain and Savage River Road will be observing trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

- The WVU Potomac State College Athletic Department will hold a trunk-or-treat for the community Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the J. Edward Kelley Complex (former armory).

- Piedmont will be holding trick-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

- Keyser is planning to hold trick-or-treating Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

- Fort Ashby will be holding treat-or-treating Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Any other communities or organizations that would like to be included in this list may email their date, time and location to newsroom@newstribune.info and we will include it in our list!

So as communities are preparing to receive hoards of witches, fairies, ninjas, and ghouls, residents are being encouraged to remember that those wishing to participate by handing out candy should have a porch light on or make sure that it is known and visible that they are participating. Please consider the following safety tips: Plan your night out ahead with your children and make sure to know where older children going alone are headed. Make sure they know when trick-or-treating is finished, and explain to older children what time you expect them home. Review safety rules with your child, and teach them to only walk on the sidewalks and stay out of roads, and to only approach well lit homes. Always walk your smaller children all the way to the doors, and teach older kids to stay in groups while out for safety. Consider having older children carry a cell phone on them. Remind children to never walk inside a home or go into a car for treats and to notify you or an adult of anything suspicious.. Have kids wear bright-colored clothes and/or reflective items to make them more visible at night, and always check candy before allowing children to eat it. Most importantly though, have fun.

