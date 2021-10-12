Vendors, food and scares: Here's what's happening at the first Larenim Fall Festival

BURLINGTON - Mineral County Parks and Recreation will be hosting the first ever Fall Festival at Larenim Park in Burlington this weekend.

According to Cody Jose, administrative assistant with Mineral County Parks and Recreation, the festival is one they plan to turn into an annual event for the community.

This year the festival will be featuring horse rides, bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, and vendors.

Scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, admission to the festival is free but you can pay $10 and your child can have unlimited access to the bounce houses, horse rides, hay rides, and face painting.

Food will be available from the Fountain Ruritan Club, Rolling With Jenny, Lilly’s Lip Licking Treats, and Bekah’s Barbecue.

The main events will be taking place at the little league complex portion of the park, which is across the road from the Larenim Park Arboretum and amphitheater.

Another exciting thing being offered at the festival is a haunted trail at the Larenim Park Arboretum. To be presented by Apple Alley Players, the haunted trail will be available from 7:30-10 p.m. Admission is $5.

There will also be games and a photo booth available.

Among the vendors planning to participate in the inaugural festival are:

- Mandy’s Custom Crafts, offering resin crafts.

- Creative Creations and More, offering bracelets and more.

- Small Town Creations, offering custom wood work, t-shirts and tumblers.

- Two Blondes Boutique, offering earrings, keyschains, stickers, and badge reels.

- Dipsy Dip, offering nail dip powder.

- Donnie Shanholtz, offering sand art, crochet purses, and pendent jewelry.

- Almost Heaven Knits, offering crocheted items.

- Wrap Around boutique, offering personalized snaps and jewelry.

- Kenna Creations, offering handmade hair bows.

- Bob and Robins Crafts, offering wreaths, gnomes, and pumpkins.

- Potomac Valley Hospital, offering health and wellness info.

- Dave’s Welding Repair, offering welding items and fire pits.

- Saddle Mountain Souvenirs, offering t-shirts and hoodies.

- Melissa Llewellyn, offering Tupperware.

- B&K Country Crafts, offering wreaths, bottles, fall and Christmas decor and more.

Barbara High is an award-winning staff writer/photographer with the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at bhigh@newstribune.info.