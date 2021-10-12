Elk Garden hoping for new town garage with help of grants

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN -- With an application in the works for the US Wind Force Foundation Inc. Pinnacle Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund grant, Elk Garden is hoping to pool its resources toward a garage.

“If we get some money, plus the $3,000 from Walmart grants, we can see what we can do with what we get,” said mayor Marian Droppleman of the Clearway grants.

She noted that the grants are aimed at “brick and mortar projects” through Pinnacle Wind Farm run by Clearway Energy Group.

The fund provides financial resources for community projects near the wind farm located on Green Mountain.

Droppleman noted that last year the town received $2,500 toward the $53,000 estimated cost of the garage.

In other business, Elk Garden is preparing for winter with maintenance on the equipment and the winterization of the town park.

The street light at School Street is going to be moved to Center Street in the area of the park.

Elk Garden is planning trick-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 and at its Nov. 7 meeting the council will look at plans for the Christmas tree lighting and parade.

“I feel like some of the unity is gone since we haven’t been able to do the things we used to do,” said Droppleman in hopes of having the tree lighting in November complete with the memory ornaments and a Christmas parade in December.

The town also received a proclamation for Christian Heritage Week in West Virginia.

Looking to spring, the town is working through the West Virginia Conservation Agency Chesapeake Bay Project to put a walking path complete with flowering trees at the park.

The town is ordering street signs, with stop signs planned for Chestnut and Water Street along with a sign designating the alley adjacent to the Elk Garden Assembly of God Church in memory or Rev. Don Marple.