Westernport officials have hopes for holiday events

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT -- Looking at dates for the Christmas parade and tree lighting, Westernport is hoping that coronavirus numbers will be on the decline by the holiday season.

With tentative dates on the horizon, the council is cautious, noting that if conditions worsen the holiday festivities will be cancelled.

In the meantime, residents are invited to participate in Trick or Treat set for Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 31. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to turn their porch lights on.

In other business, Westernport submitted its Maryland Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications seeking $249,000 for the demolition of 327-329 Maryland Avenue and 100% funding of $201,750 for a new salt storage dome.

Work in continuing on Phase 4 of the water project, which will work its way from Wood Street to Maryland Avenue.

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the mayor and council will hold their next meeting virtually at 7 p.m. Oct. 12.