Tri-State College Night going virtual

KEYSER - The Maryland College Application Campaign is sponsoring the 53rd annual Tri-State College Night online on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m.

WVU Potomac State College will be one of the 50 colleges, universities and technical schools, as well as military and public service organizations on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Four scholarships will be awarded to attending high school juniors and seniors – two for $750 and two for $350.

Registration is required for the event at https://bit.ly/3o6pEWG. For questions, contact Lauren Winterberg at 301-784-5124 or at lwinterberg2@allegany.edu.