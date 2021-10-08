FSU to present 'Alice in Wonderland'

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

FROSTBURG - The Department of Theatre and Dance at Frostburg State University will kick off its 2021-2022 season with Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic “Alice in Wonderland” Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 13-16, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Performances will take place in the F. Pealer Smith Studio Theatre of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.

Adapted for the stage by Charlotte Chorpenning, Carroll’s infamous story about dreams and reality, childhood and growing up, and everyone we meet along the way will transport you to a land that bends time, stretches space and asks you to believe impossible things. Directed by FSU faculty member Shea-Mikal Green, the production will focus on the darker themes in the story.

At the beginning of the play, Alice, tumbling downward, enters a world beyond imagination or reason. Wonderland is a place where strangeness and muchness prevail and nothing is truly as it seems. When Alice leaves her childhood bedroom, she goes on an eerie adventure, meeting hatters and queens and creatures that appear and disappear as quickly as they came.

The show will feature performances by Zoie Collins (Alice), Casey Allison, Kassidy Andris, Alyssa Bahner, Christopher Blackwell, Calaysia Hamilton, Grace LaCount, Andre Mason, Madilyn McManaway, Brian Records and Hayden Shoemaker-Davis, with designs by Danielle Preston (costume designer), Rebekah Reimer (scenic and props designer) and George Georgeson (lighting and sound design). Leading the creative team are Green and Dominique Little (stage manager).

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://frostburgtix.universitytickets.com. Tickets are $7 for students, $12 for FSU employees and senior citizens, and $15 for general admission.

The university is following CDC guidance based on current conditions in the area. Currently, FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Visit www.frostburg.edu/COVID19 for the most up-to-date guidance.

Performers will not wear masks while on stage and there will be a 12-foot distance between performers and audience members.

For more information, call the Theatre and Dance box office at 301-687-7462, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m.