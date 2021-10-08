Few seats remain for PSC Alumni Achievement Dinner
KEYSER - A few seats remain available to attend West Virginia University Potomac State College’s upcoming Alumni Achievement Dinner, scheduled during Homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 16.
Overall capacity is limited as a precautionary measure to allow for physical distancing. The dinner will be held in the Davis Conference Center starting with a social at 5 p.m., the dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. and the awards program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Honorees this year include:
- Kenneth Haines, Class of 1950, PSC professor emeritus of modern languages, to be awarded the Alumni Achievement award posthumously;
- A. Jay Root, Mineral County Health Department administrator, who will receive the Distinguished Service award; and
- Logan DelSignore, Class of 2012, a local realtor and entrepreneur who will receive the Young Alumni Achievement award.
The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 years old and under. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite at go.wvu.edu/psc-homecoming.
Seating will be limited to six individuals per table.
If anyone experiences technical difficulties when making reservations, please email psc-alumni@mail.wvu.edu.
Masks will be required when not seated at a table.
(Note: The safety of students, faculty, staff, and guests continues to be an important guiding factor. Plans could change should the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant increases in which case announcements and refunds would be made.)