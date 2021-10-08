Few seats remain for PSC Alumni Achievement Dinner

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - A few seats remain available to attend West Virginia University Potomac State College’s upcoming Alumni Achievement Dinner, scheduled during Homecoming, Saturday, Oct. 16.

Overall capacity is limited as a precautionary measure to allow for physical distancing. The dinner will be held in the Davis Conference Center starting with a social at 5 p.m., the dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. and the awards program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Honorees this year include:

- Kenneth Haines, Class of 1950, PSC professor emeritus of modern languages, to be awarded the Alumni Achievement award posthumously;

- A. Jay Root, Mineral County Health Department administrator, who will receive the Distinguished Service award; and

- Logan DelSignore, Class of 2012, a local realtor and entrepreneur who will receive the Young Alumni Achievement award.

The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 years old and under. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite at go.wvu.edu/psc-homecoming.

Seating will be limited to six individuals per table.

If anyone experiences technical difficulties when making reservations, please email psc-alumni@mail.wvu.edu.

Masks will be required when not seated at a table.

(Note: The safety of students, faculty, staff, and guests continues to be an important guiding factor. Plans could change should the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant increases in which case announcements and refunds would be made.)